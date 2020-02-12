SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This week's Surprise Squad is celebrating the love of an Easthampton couple that's nothing short of impressive.
Jason Stasinos is battling stage four liver cancer.
His wife, Jennifer, has stage one breast cancer.
"We've been together about ten years, married for eight," Jennifer tells us.
Over the last decade, Jason and Jennifer Stasinos have built a lasting love and life together, both working full time and taking care of two children, ages six and four.
"We both worked at Barnes & Noble and Jenny actually asked me out on a date," says Jaosn.
"And then he was smart and followed up and asked me out on a second one," explained Jennifer.
Now, you'll find Jason and Jennifer wearing matching bracelets decorated with the word 'stronger'.
"Both of us were in pretty good health until last year. Not a challenge we were expecting," stated Jennifer.
It was in March of 2019 that Jason was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.
"Chemotherapy, chemo schedule. I get infusions on Mondays for two weeks in a row and one week off," said Jason.
"Our daughter, who was three at the time, we were telling her daddy would come home from the hospital when he was stronger and he had a really tough time in the hospital, and he was really blue when he came in, and she started jumping up and down, 'You're stronger, you're stronger'," continued Jennifer.
Jennifer, by his side every step of the way only to get even more heartbreaking news in October.
"Stage one breast cancer. I had surgery in December and they thought I'd need another surgery, but after re-examining my case, it wasn't necessary and they could move forward with radiation," stated Jennifer.
Reporter: As difficult as this experience is, has it brought you guys closer together?
"Yeah, I think so. It's not a bonding experience we would've chosen. We're just doing our best to support each other and support our children," says Jennifer.
Reporter: These are from the Flower Box in Springfield. They left you a little note.
The note reads:
"With prayers and best wishes to both of you and your family, Brian."
But that's not all. The Western Mass News Surprise Squad is teaming up with MGM Springfield and giving Jason and Jennifer a complimentary one-night stay in resort king or queen room at the casino, a $75 credit for Top Golf, and $150 for food and beverages at TAP Sports Bar.
"Wow! That's amazing. Thank you so much," said Jason.
Reporter: How often are you able to get out with the family and do something like this?
"These days, not at all," says Jennifer.
"When you have a tough day and thinking, 'Well, this is something I can look forward to in the future', and it's really important to keep living your life and make the best of everything. I think of my family and my kids. I just want to be there with them and see my kids grow up, spend the rest of my life with my wife. That's one of the most important things for me is my family," stated Jason.
"I think the most important thing is that we're in this together and we'll figure things out even if we didn't know how," added Jennifer.
If you'd like to help Jason and Jennifer, you can click or tap here for more information.
