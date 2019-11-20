LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This year, a Ludlow mom, Lindsey Greentree, received the unimaginable phone call every parent hopes they'll never get: her son, Jadyn Lamas, was in a car accident.
Despite first responders' best efforts, Jadyn lost his life.
This is Lindsey's first holiday without her son, but her friends want her to know they support her during this difficult time, so they're reaching out to the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad for help.
Her nomination letter reads:
"To the Western Mass News Surprise Squad,
My friend Lindsey lost her son along in a car accident in Ludlow in February. Besides struggling with the pain from that, she has been busy donating his books to libraries, and recently made a fundraiser to raise school supplies for the children of Chapin Elementary to make sure they had everything they need. She's amazing and needs some good in her life. Please consider her."
"He was my only child, so I can't really put that into words. He had just turned nine January 29 before the accident on February 20. He was the greatest kid ever. He loved to ride his bike. He played Fortenite. He played soccer. He was just a goofball. His soccer coach always said he always had a joke when he'd go on the field or something to say. He loved the snow too, so it's hard being in the town the park right down the street. I'm moving I'm not trying to move on. I'm trying to move forward," Lindsey tells us.
The Spa at New England Dermatology in Westfield is also coming to her aid, donating a facial and a pedicure for Lindsey to have a day to pamper herself.
"Thank you. I appreciate that," stated Lindsey.
And the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad has one more surprise, giving Lindsey $500 dollars to put towards her apartment that she's trying to get.
"Thank you. Thank you so much. There's nothing I could ever do to replace him. It's just trying to rebuild. I have his necklace. He's always with me," added Lindsey.
Today is the eight month anniversary of Jadyn's passing.
Lindsey tells us her hope is that his memory lives on and by sharing his story, we hope to do just that.
