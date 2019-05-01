AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big Y Surprise Squad is at it again!
This time, they're rewarding moviegoers with free tickets and other sweet treats.
The Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad arrived at the Agawam Cinemas to surprise film lovers with a free pass in.
What better way to spend the day than at the latest Marvel movie blockbuster?
"We're here to see the movie, Avengers," one moviegoer tells us.
Some guests came in for their second showing of the hit film.
"Get to see it twice," explained one moviegoer. "His second, my first time."
Fans already happy to finally be seeing 'Avengers: Endgame '.
"I think I'll enjoy it," stated a local moviegoer. "It's really a good movie."
The Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad passed out free tickets to moviegoers, an early celebration for one mom.
"This is mom's day," explained one moviegoer. "It's like an early Mother's Day present."
A gift that came with, of course, popcorn, and a trip to see 'Avengers: Endgame' wouldn't be complete without a jumbo-sized collectible soda.
The Surprise Squad is hoping to make the Marvel experience that much more memorable with two tickets for two lucky ladies.
"I'm very surprised!" exclaimed one moviegoer.
A moment that was made even sweeter with some candy.
"I'll have the Starburst gummies please," says one moviegoer.
