SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s the dog days of Summer and the Big Y Surprise Squad is changing its usual mode of transportation, taking on an ice cream truck to deliver some cool treats in celebration of National Ice Cream Month.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!
"What do you guys think? You want to follow me to the truck?] Yeah!" exclaimed one group of local children.
"I want chocolate with vanilla with sprinkles," said one local child.
It's National Ice Cream Month and it's been pretty hot the last couple of days, so Western Mass News is teaming up with Moolicious to cool kids off and celebrate.
The Big Y Surprise Squad drove around town on the hunt for kids enjoying some summer fun, and we found them, eager for ice cream in the intense heat.
"It's hot!" exclaimed one child.
"Vanilla and sprinkles," stated another child.
"[What would you like today?] I would like vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles in a cup," says one local child.
Vanilla, the popular option, but with lots of flavors to choose from...
"I want...hmmm...," said one local youth.
Everyone stayed cool.
"Black raspberry chip. [Do you want sprinkles?] Yes!" stated one child.
Serving up smiles and lots of sugar.
"One cone. [Just one cone?] Doesn't even want the ice cream," stated one local father.
It’s safe to say we all had a good day.
"Thank you Western Mass News," added one local group of youths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.