CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We're just one day away from Halloween and the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad is making those costume prices a little less scary.
For shoppers, it might seem like a trick, but the Squad only has treats in store for some lucky shoppers.
"[How much do you usually spend?] $100. Yeah, I try to make mine more simple, but she likes to go all out," one parents tells us.
"I was just telling her this is going to be an expensive costume, but as long as you're happy," explained one local parent.
Reporter: We're the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad and we'd like to pay for your costume today.
"Get out of here!" exclaimed one parent.
Reporter: Do you want anything else?
"No thank you," said one child.
Reporter: What about you mom?
"No, I think this is good," says the child.
Reporter: Well, the Big Y Surprise Squad wants to pay for all your costumes.
"Oh my goodness. Thank you! They're going to pay for them. Thank you," stated one local parent.
"[The Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad would like to pay for your costumes today. Really? Thank you!" exclaimed one parent.
"[What are you going to be for Halloween buddy?] He's going to be Woody," explained one local parent.
"[We would like to pay for your Halloween costumes today.] Wow! That would be great. Wow!" exclaimed one parent.
"Western Mass News rocks," added one shopper.
