CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Father's Day, we celebrate the men who always have our backs.
One Chicopee dad in particular deserves a big celebration this year after taking off work and spending countless days in Boston to take care of his teenage daughter, who's suffering with severe epilepsy.
"He's always there, even for me, no matter what. If I need him to stop by after work, I never get no," Chicopee resident Mary Ann Franz tells us.
Mary Ann Franz is talking about her son Jeffrey.
The father of three truly puts his family first for his children: 22-year-old Jared, 20-year-old Devon, and 18-year-old Jordan, who suffers with severe epilepsy.
"He's always there for his family, with me. He has enough going on with his family never mind me. He's just a great guy," continued Franz.
He recently spent three weeks at Mass General Hospital in Boston, supporting Jordan while she was in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Now, the Big Y Surprise Squad wants to support Jeffrey by giving him something he can really enjoy this Father's Day.
"We know now she had Autoimmune Cephalitis, so it caused her to have seizures," says Jeffrey Franz.
For the last ten years, Jordan's suffered from seizures as consistently as four to eight times a day, sending her to the hospital and causing her to miss school.
"It's tough, especially for my wife and I, even the boys. Everything revolves around her. It's around her schedule, what's best for her. It's what you have to do as a family, but, ideally, we want to get to the point where seizures aren't the focus point of our lives."
That's where we come in.
Peter Paniczko, owner of Raynor Door in Easthampton, joined our squad to help spruce up the house.
"We're putting a new garage door in, a new motor in," stated Paniczko.
In the backyard, Mary Ann tells Western Mass News the patio set was ruined in a winter storm, the glass table shattered, but that's not all.
Home Depot's helping out as well, donating a five-piece patio set complete with an umbrella and a new grill.
"That's wonderful That's awesome! Now I can look forward to Father's Day and everything...that is a big grill. It makes it easier for us to have a nicer Father's Day," says Jeffrey.
We can't forget about Jordan, who was at school for our Big Y surprise.
The Surprise Squad heard she loves shopping and we wanted to give her $300 in gift cards towards various stores throughout the mall, checking off a few "to do's" for Jeff for all he does as a dad.
"You only get one family and you only go through life once, so you've got to make it count and be there for the people who need you," added Jeffrey.
