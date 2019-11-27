SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) - The lists go on and on for those looking to cook a special Thanksgiving dinner, so the Big Y Surprise Squad is heading to St. James Avenue in Springfield to cut costs for those last minute shoppers at Big Y.
Thanksgiving is a time for family.
"Seeing people, because we only get together maybe once or twice a year, and they gobble everything up," one local shopper tells us.
Sports...
"Sitting with my son, talking about football," stated one shopper.
And of course...
"Food," says one local shopper.
We know that dinner can certainly add up, so we're making Thanksgiving a little extra special.
"Thank you!" one shopper exclaimed.
Reporter:
Are you cooking Thanksgiving dinner?
"Unfortunately, for about twenty-five people," explained one local shopper.
Reporter:
We're with the Big Y Surprise Squad.
"Are you going to pay for my food?" asked one shopper.
Reporter:
Yes, we are.
"Oh my God. That's great," said one shopper.
Reporter:
As the Big Y Surprise Squad, we want to pay for your groceries today.
"Are you serious? Oh my God. Thank you," stated one local shopper.
"That's like a huge, huge burden taken off," says one shopper.
"Thank you guys so much," added one local shopper.
