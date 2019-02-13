HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Valentine's Day is a time for romance and roses and our Surprise Squad has quite the combo this week.
It's double trouble with Brittany Murphy and Jordyn Jagolinzer. They're surprising a husband and wife and they did it without either of them knowing the other was involved.
"We want to grow old together. We want to have that notebook story," said Michelle Barrett.
Love is in the air at the Barrett's in Hampden.
Michelle and Garry Barrett are celebrating their 20th Valentine's Day together.
"I think it's a great way to keep things fresh in your marriage," said Garry Barrett.
It was love at first sight for the two Army veterans, who met in Germany back in 1999.
"I was convinced she didn't like me," Garry Barrett added.
Michelle Barrett noted, "I was blown away."
"My friends come down and say what's wrong with you? I say I think I met the woman I'm going to marry. It's true," Garry Barrett explained.
So true that three days later, Garry proposed.
"At first, I was like 'Did he just ask me to marry him on the third day?!' I said yes," Michelle Barrett said.
Michelle proudly wears the same ring two decades later.
Typically, for Valentine's Day, these lovebirds will go out to eat, but this year, "I have a bit of a surprise for him he doesn't know about," Michelle noted.
So do we. Michelle nominated her husband for the Western Mass News Surprise Squad, but we're taking it to the next level.
We went to tell their story for Valentine's Day, but we had a few plot twists.
We had Michelle's favorite flowers for her and another surprise - a couple's massage - with a little help from MGM Springfield.
Michelle also got in on the surprises for Garry.
"Honey, remember when we were talking one night and I asked if you wanted to go see Chicago? Ya, well, we're going to see Chicago," Michelle said.
We want you guys to spend the night after the show, so we got you a night in Boston.
Now, for Garry's love for the Patriots.
"He was devoted. Anywhere we went, it didn't matter where, he would find a way to watch football," Michelle said.
We had a whole lot of Patriots swag for Garry's man cave
After all that, we still weren't done. Home Depot is also donating to the Barretts with a brand new sink.
"Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God. Thank you so much. You dont know how exciting that is," Michelle explained.
Home Depot wanted to make sure they supported two veterans and their love story.
"Can I give you guys a hug? [Of course!] This is so awesome, thank you so much," Garry and Michelle said.
