SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGGB/WSHM) - What started as a routine visit to the grocery store, ended with a Big Y surprise.
"You get that feeling for them, because, you know, they're so excited, and a lot of them don't have a lot. They're on a budget so it helps," one shopper told us.
Shoppers are busy walking the aisles, filling up their carts at Big Y, so the Big Y Surprise Squad is going to pay for their groceries now and later.
Over in Springfield, we're going in with a plan to pay it forward for unsuspecting shoppers on St. James Avenue.
"I cant believe," said one Big Y shopper.
"You're going to pay for them?...That is a good surprise," one customer tells us.
The Big Y Surprise Squad also gave shoppers a little swag today as well, including a long-sleeve shirt, a shopping bag, and $100 towards groceries.
"Thank you!" exclaimed one shopper.
Many pinching pennies to make ends meet.
"Whoa, thank you. Thank you, that'll help. That'll help," stated one customer.
"I'm still in shock over here I had to call my mom," added one local customer.
