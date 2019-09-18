WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's the first full week of the Big E and between the food, the drinks, rides, souvenirs, and admission costs, it can be a pricey day, so the Western Mass News Surprise Squad decided to catch a few lucky fairgoers at the gates who are looking to have some fun.
"[We're the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad and we'd love to buy all your tickets in today!] Really? Oh my gosh," one fairgoer tells us.
"Thank you!" exclaimed one youth.
"This your first time at the Big E?] Yes. We're from Austria," explained a fairgoer.
"[This is a pretty long line, huh? Do you want to bypass it?] Oh no. I'm okay. I have a person buying my ticket. I'm just going to walk on the side," stated one fairgoer.
So we got her a ticket too.
"Now I'll go get the cream puff," said one fairgoer.
"I would love tickets today! Yeah!" exclaimed one fairgoer.
Visitors from near and far coming to the Big E all on the Surprise Squad's tab, even showing off their dance moves for a free ticket.
"[I'm Jordyn Jagolinzer with the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad. I have three child tickets here.] Thank you so much! That's awesome! Say thank you girls," said one fairgoer.
"Thank you," said a couple of fairgoers.
"[There you go!] Is that for me? Thank you so much," added one fairgoer.
