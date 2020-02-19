BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a great weekend to hit the slopes with the Presidents' Day holiday and in this week’s Surprise Squad, the team went to the far west reaches of Hampden County to make the day of those looking to shred.
Today, they're at Ski Blanford and they've got some money to purchase some lift tickets for some unsuspecting skiers and snowboarders.
Locked and loaded with the goods, the Squad hit the lot eager to surprise.
Reporter: Getting ski lift tickets today? You're a member? Oh, wow. How much you shoveling out then?
“I have no idea," one local customer tells us.
Reporter: It's like thirty-five bucks for a day pass. Can the Western Mass Surprise Squad help you out here and pay for your tickets today?
“Oh my God!” exclaimed one local customer.
Reporter: Is that cool?
“Yeah. It's our first time at Ski Blandford," stated one local customer.
At first they were flying out of our hands.
Reporter: How about two free ones?
“That would be excellent!” exclaimed one local customer.
Reporter: These are on us from Western Mass News.
“Thank you so much," says one local customer.
Then, the excuses started flying in.
Reporter: Have you gotten your ski tickets yet?
“We have passes," explained local one customer.
Reporter: Do you have your lift tickets yet?
“No," said one local customer.
Reporter: You don't want some free ones?
“Got the groupon already," stated one local customers.
Reporter: What about you guys?
“We got them already," said one local customer.
Shut down again.
Reporter: We've got four left.
Surely someone wanted these tickets. At last!
Reporter: Here you go it's on us! Has he got a lift ticket today? Alright, we got another one. Here's your lift ticket today, all in honor of the Western Mass News Surprise Squad.
Because who doesn’t love a surprise.
“We just dropped the kids off at ski school for the day. Now, we're going to spend some time together and get down the mountain," says one local customer.
Reporter: That's a good way to spend Valentine’s Day.
“Absolutely. A couple days late, but we're celebrating," added one local customer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.