Chilly temps and more winter weather on the way means a lot of families are enjoying February break indoors.
One spot benefiting from the increased traffic is the Children's Museum of Holyoke.
It's vacation week and the museum is already packed, so we headed inside to surprise some guests.
The Children's Museum of Holyoke filled up with families coming from near and far and today, the Western Mass News Surprise Squad added to that excitement with free tickets.
"I think it's absolutely amazing. I love it. I love it because I want to see their faces," said museum executive director Susan Kelly.
Some putting the money the saved towards a good cause
"[Put your money away unless you'd like to donate to the museum.] Well, thank you. Pay it forward!
For those with prepaid memberships, the Surprise Squad sent them to the gift shop
Families renewing their yearly memberships were also in for quite the surprise with a renewal on the Surprise Squad.
Boy, was our trip fun!
If you know someone that deserves a surprise, you can nominate them by emailing surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.