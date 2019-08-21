SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School is starting next week for many districts and families are saving up to pick up the supplies lists.

The Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad wanted to make checking off that list a little easier, so they paid a visit to Walmart to surprise some special shoppers loading up their carts.

It's that time of year and purchasing back to school supplies can be pricey, so it's time for the Surprise Squad to save shoppers a little cash

We cashed out one mom of two's cart filled with a new backpack, fresh clothes, and all that stuff for school. It was on us.

The squad helped cross off those long lists, which the students weren't enjoying.

It was a little more enjoyable for one guy, who is off and he had one special request: a new backpack.

After going through the aisles, we helped him pick one out. It's a stylish addition that we're adding to our tab

Walmart also helped out with some extra cash.

For some, it was the first back to school trip, so we helped make it one to remember and for the regulars, we're helped ease the yearly stress.

