AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we know, it's hurricane season. Most recently, Hurricane Dorian tore through the Bahamas devastating the island.
However, one western Massachusetts resident has been working hard to help the victims and as the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad learned, this is something he does regularly, which is why they knew they had to surprise Miguel Estremera.
"He did this to help people who really needed help. He brought water, he brought baby diapers, things like that, just for them to survive," said neighbor Sue Horton.
Horton's nomination read in part:
"To the Western Mass News Surprise Squad, Miguel is a commercial pilot that has flown relief items to Puerto Rico and more recently, the Bahamas' hurricane victims. He brings supplies to them. He does this on his own time. He's just a great humanitarian. His flag pole has been destroyed in at least three wind storms. He certainly deserves to fly his nation's flag with honor."
That's where the Surprise Squad stepped in!
Jordyn: "We are here today because we have heard a lot about what you've done for the victims of Hurricane Dorian and other hurricane victims in the past. Can you tell me a little bit about that?"
"Well, what can I say. I'm in the position, as a pilot, to be able to help people out when the time's require it," Estremera explained.
Jordyn: "You had something outside that came down in the last wind storm. Can you tell us about that?
"Haha, yeah my flag pole. I've gone through three already unfortunately. It's kind of a big thing. When we first got this house about eight years ago, I decided I wanted to put up a flag pole...I put some lights up for it. I wanted to make sure it never went dark as far, you know, at night. You always have to have that flag lit at all times if you keep it out at night and this my little thing I set up for the flag pole," Estremera noted.
The Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad wanted to help you by replacing Estremera's flag pole and putting in a 21 foot flag pole from Flagman of America. It also came with a five year warranty, made in America.
"We're here to cement it in the ground, install it right, and get his flag flying again," said James Walz, manager of Flagman of America.
Estremera added, "Outstanding, thank you. That's amazing. I fly the flag proudly and I teach my kids the flag etiquette."
"Every time, there's a half-staff day, he's out there and the rest of the neighbors follow his cue," Horton said.
The Surprise Squad also donated $300 in your name to the victims of Hurricane Dorian.
"This is awesome. It's going to be a work-in-progress in the Bahamas for years to come," Estremera said.
Walz said, "You know, we got out here as soon as we can to fix that for him. If anybody deserves a flag flying in their yard. it's a veteran."
"I was expecting a normal day of doing errands, get a haircut, and wait for my daughter to get out of school and what not," Estremera noted.
If you know someone who deserves a surprise, you can nominate them by sending an email to suprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.
