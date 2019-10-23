WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For a parent, finding out your child is sick is heartbreaking and overwhelming.
When one West Springfield mom couldn't figure out why her 11 month old Leland Moccia wasn't acting himself, she knew something was wrong
Doctors discovered Leland had a malignant brain tumor.
When the Western Mass News Surprise Squad heard Leland's story, they knew they had to step in.
Reporter: Can you tell us what you and Leland here have been going through?
"Leland was sick for a while and nobody could figure out why and uh...excuse me. When your baby is running at 11 months and there's weeks where just he is absolutely not himself and always wants to be in bed and wants me to lay with him and every time he ate, he was throwing up and nobody could explain it. He started having a seizure and he fell and he hit his head. We found out through the scan that there was a mass and we were airlifted to Boston Children's. They removed 80 percent of the mass, which was wonderful," said Leland's mom, Elizabeth.
However, ten days later, Elizabeth got heart-wrenching news that doctors noticed the tumor growing.
"We're still on our first cycle of chemo right now. We actually have our follow-up tomorrow. I felt coming home home would be better for his recovery,"
Western Mass News and our friends from Six Flags New England wanted to bring a little bit of positivity and good news through this hard time.
"When you want to come to Six Flags, we want you to come anytime you want, VIP style...anything you need to make the trip comfortable, no waiting in lines, and giving you and your family the best, best day," said Jen McGrath with Six Flags New England.
McGrath also came a couple of things every superhero needs.
"We thought this was perfect for Superman, so those are all for you...and every young superhero needs a hat," McGrath added,
For mom, we presented her with $500 to put towards anything she needed.
"Wow, thank you so much...Depending on him and how things go, I won't be able to go back to work," Elizabeth said, adding, "My vehicle had died right before this. We are going to be outpatients in Boston for a while and that's a long trip. I need something that's reliable to get my son to his appointments."
When the Surprise Squad learned that Elizabeth would be putting the money towards car repairs, we knew the surprises couldn't stop there, so with the help of one auto repair shop, we had one more surprise for Elizabeth and Leland.
"Whatever it needs, there's no real cap. We're just going to make it safe for you, okay, because I can't imagine what you guys are going through," said James Stephenson with Precision Auto Repair.
Elizabeth said, "Oh my God...thank you so much...wow."
"With this vehicle with taillights that were broken, with it still overheating, the initial starting concern she only wanted fixed, we could have gotten the vehicle running, but it would've overheated and she still had safety issues, being the ball joints and the lights and all that other stuff, so we really wanted to make sure we could take care of everything for her. I'm glad we could and I'm glad we did," Stephenson said.
Elizabeth added, "I woke up this morning and I had to pinch myself and did it really happen? Is this really real? This whole situation has restored my faith in humanity, it really has."
We want to continue to hear good news and to gather community support. A GoFundMe page has been set-up for Leland. For more information, CLICK HERE.
If you know someone who deserves a surprise, you can nominate them by sending an email to suprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.
