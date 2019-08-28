FEEDING HILLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Feeding Hills mom and teacher was looking forward to the start of summer with her husband and four kids, but then tragedy struck
The community, seeing Sara Averill's struggle, turned to the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad to show her their support during this unimaginable time
Our squad went off to Club Fitness in West Springfield to surprise one very special teacher and mom who lost her husband in May.
The community is rallying around Sara Averill, whose husband, Doug, died suddenly from a heart attack, leaving her and her two sets of twins alone
Now, with a classroom to prepare and young kids heading back to school, she had no idea the Surprise Squad was coming to show her just how much she's supported.
With four backpacks filled with school supplies and clothes for her kids Travis, Olivia, Colby, and Trevor, it's one less cost Sara has to worry about
We surprised her with a $50 gift card to Staples to help fill her classroom, but that wasn't all. We treated her with a day all to herself with a a hair makeover from Brush Salon in East Longmeadow.
The Big Y Surprise Squad also added in a one-on-one makeup application, so Sara can take some time to enjoy herself.
"Thank you so, so much. It's overwhelming. I really appreciate all the support in the community. It's really big with the community, really coming together," Sara said.
They came together to help Sara fill a deep void without Doug by her side
"It's just that companionship that you...that you have," Sara noted.
Sara's trying to get through the day-to-day routine with her sets of twins that they once enjoyed as a family.
"It's sad when the kids are going to hockey and he loved...he enjoyed things like that," Sara added.
However, thanks to the Surprise Squad, her amazing gym family, school system, and neighbors, Sara is counting her blessings
"I don't know, I guess God gives you the cards that you're dealt,"
We're hoping for better cards in the future.
Sara also has a GoFundMe set up. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
