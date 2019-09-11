AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One local business is making a difference in the community, impacting their visitors without even realizing it.
When the Western Mass News Surprise Squad learned about the kindness a Citgo station in Agawam has shown one of their regular customers, they decided to pay them a visit to say thank you in their own special way.
The nomination that was submitted by Steven Forni reads:
"To the Western Mass News Surprise Squad,
My grandmother goes to this gas station regularly. She can't get the nozzle off her car and she certainly can't clamp down the nozzle. Every time she pulls in the employee at the station runs out and takes care of everything for her. They're not full service, but for my grandmother they always go above and beyond for her. I can't imagine she's the only one they do this for. They're great people doing an unnoticed deed that should be recognized."
"There's a lot of things she can't do by herself. She had a medical issue three weeks ago. She's doing better, but she obviously hasn't been able to drive around, can't be here today, but it's something I know she's been really appreciative of over," Forni tells us.
"[Do you recognize this woman?] I remember. Every time she comes, I know her car, what color, so every time she comes, we go out and pump it for her," stated Citgo employee Mukesh Patel.
Mukesh was given a special box and was surprised to find $500 inside.
"Thank you!" exclaimed Mukesh.
"She struggles with a lot of that stuff, so knowing she can come here and get this taken care of is one less thing we have to worry about," noted Forni.
"We support the community whenever we can and that's what it's all about," added Mukesh.
And Mukesh says he plans on giving the money back to his employees to make them feel like they can continue to do more for others.
