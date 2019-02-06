WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After the holidays, extra financial stressors can surely weigh on anyone, especially when house and car issues arise.
That's the case for Judy Seaha.
She cannot seem to catch a break, but that's where our Western Mass News Surprise Squad came in.
"The washer's not working right, or," Dorothy Seaha. "Something goes wrong. For whatever reason, in the living room and kitchen, the heaters don't work."
Despite the problems at hand, Judy Seaha and her daughter, Dorothy, can't help but smile through it.
"No matter what," continued Dorothy. "She worked third shift, made dinner, made sure we had clean clothes, [and] the house was clean."
The Westfield mother of five and grandmother of five works ten hours a day, and puts family before everything.
"My nephew as Cerebral Palsy, and," stated Dorothy. "Mitochondrial Disease/ She has been there every step of the way. She gets out of work, and it's, 'what do you need?'. It's never about here, and this is what I wanted to do was make it about her, because she deserves it."
In the nomination, Dorothy tells Western Mass News her mom needs new clothes.
"She has been bugging me for an hour," stated Dorothy. "She has no idea what's going on. She has no idea. She's not used to getting things for herself. She's taken care of the family for years."
"I don't know what to do," said Judy.
The Western Mass News Surprise Squad also loaded up reusable lunch boxes that are a dual purpose, but clothes.
The next gift, something she didn't think she could afford anytime soon.
The Western Mass News Surprise Squad looked at her car to see how her the brakes on her car were doing, as well as whatever else she needed, and would pay for any and all repairs, replacements, and routine maintenance work.
KLM Auto in Chicopee stepped in to help.
"We like to help out our community," Assistant Manager & Technician of KLM Auto Lenny Dawson tells us. "Keep our friends and family close."
Judy's car is a lifeline for her to get to work, and her kids.
"It does a lot of squeaking," stated Judy.
"She's my mom," continued Dorothy. "She deserves the world."
