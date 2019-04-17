SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After the passing of her father, a South Hadley woman needed her mom more than ever, and, when things got hard, they didn't leave each other's side.
Now, she wants to thank her mom with a night she won't forget, and the Big Y Surprise Squad is stepping in to help.
Ani Petithory and her mom, Rita, have an inseparable bond, one that's grown following the passing of Ani's dad, Henry.
"He was such a wonderful dad," Ani tells us.
In a time that was hard for the pair, they became closer than ever when her mom moved from upstate New York to South Hadley to be there for her daughter.
Rita works from home to help Ani, who suffers from Williams Syndrome, a developmental disorder Ani's grown up with.
Williams Syndrome affects some of her learning skills and has presented her with medical problems throughout the years, but her mom's always been right there, especially when she lost her father.
"People with Williams Syndrome sometimes have a hard time with certain things," says Ani.
"It was just important to be here with my daughter," stated Rita.
In hopes of thanking her mom for all she's done for her, Ani is reaching out to the Surprise Squad to give her mom a well-deserved night out for herself.
The Big Y Surprise Squad gave Rita a night of fun with tickets to see Cher perform.
The two, in true Cher fashion, have an oath to each other, that, wherever they go, they're never alone no matter the weather, and they'll always have one another to lean on.
