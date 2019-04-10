WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A brave second grader in Westfield is getting the surprise of a lifetime this week.
Brendan Houston spent the last seven months battling a rare form of cancer.
To show he's not alone, the Big Y Surprise Squad and many others are making sure he knows we're all behind him in his flight.
"I'm just taking it one day at a time," said Brendan's mom, Kerri Houston.
It was a heartbreaking day in September when Houston took her 8-year-old son, Brendan, to the hospital
"He was having trouble breathing and they found the mass in his chest," Kerri explained.
Three days into second grade, Brendan, a twin, was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma and has been in and out of Baystate Children's ever since.
"He just had three weeks of intensive chemo every day. They have a port, they plug him in every week," Kerri added.
Kerri, a mother of five, has been by his side the whole way
"I'm always fighting with him, right next to him," Kerri noted.
So is the Big Y Surprise Squad
We found out Brendan loves baseball and teamed up with the Westfield Starfires, who kicking off their first season right in their backyard this May.
"We came to give you a couple gifts. First thing is our official hat with the logo, a nice t-shirt, and we also got season tickets for you," said Sean Moorhouse, first baseman for the Starfires.
In addition, Brendan will have the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a home game.
Brendan's other passion? Dirtbike racing.
"They've been going to the track with me since they were two," Kerri said.
Brendan was surprised with brand new Pipster Pro110 dirt bike from Monty's Motorsports.
"I think it's something he'll enjoy keep him in good spirits and help him get through this," said Monty Geer with Monty's Motorsports.
The family is getting through with the help of amazing family and friends, like Marisol Sanchez.
"He just needs to stay strong, continue fighting. He can do it. He's a strong little boy and he has a lot of support here," Sanchez said.
Kerri added, "He's matured so much and he's endured more than I could ever imagine especially from an eight year old."
Despite his tough road ahead, Brendan's spirit shines bright.
"On a tough rainy day like this, he's bringing a smile and the suns coming through here," said Evan Moorhouse, director of baseball operations with the Starfires.
We spoke with Brendan's mom Wednesday morning. She said he finished chemo on Wednesday and although he will need treatment on-and-off for the next three years, he is back to school and in good spirits.
If you'd like to help support Brendan, there's a GoFundMe set-up in his honor. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
