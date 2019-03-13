WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This week, our Big Y Surprise Squad is honoring a loyal wife and proud mother who's working hard to overcome the biggest hardship of her life after her husband suffered a massive stroke.
Elle LaGuerre is now taking care of two children by herself, while working full-time and driving over an hour to see her husband.
This week's Surprise Squad takes us to West Springfield where we met LaGuerre, a supervisor at a non-profit serving those who are medically and psychiatrically complex.
"She is a great person, always comes into work ready to focus on the day and her staff and the people we serve," said Jennifer Genovese, who nominated LaGuerre.
As her director, Genovese told the Big Y Surprise Squad, ironically, LaGuerre is facing the most complex curve-ball in her own life.
"Her husband Jason and father to her two young children suffered a seizure while at work," Genovese added.
It happened in December. The seizure led to brain surgery for 41-year-old Jason. He then suffered multiple strokes sending him into surgery again and now, he's recovering at a long-term facility in Cambridge.
"Which is a huge thing, you have two young kids and now the gas and the car and the time," Genovese explained.
What LaGuerre never could've imagined was her coworkers and our squad were about to give her a special.
LaGuerre met Jason five years ago on a blind date.
"He's the funniest guy ever. His humor is amazing. He's the best storyteller ever and he's very kind and supportive, he'll help anyone out," Elle explained.
Now, Jason's hooked up to a feeding tube, recovering out east while Elle takes care of their children by herself, their two year old daughter Lucy, and their three year old son, Jason Jr.
So we wanted to ease some of those grocery store trips for Elle with a surprise of cleaning supplies, diapers, and detergents, as well as a $100 gift card to Walmart.
To help Elle relax a little bit, we stole her away from work for a 90-minute massage at Renew.Calm.
"Keep strong. We're here for you. We're here with you. We can't tell her enough how much we love her," Genovese added.
Family members have set-up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. More information can be found here.
If you know someone that deserves a surprise, you can nominate them by sending an email to suprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.