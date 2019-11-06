SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Veteran's Day is right around the corner and the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad is honoring a military couple known not just for their army service, but for their philanthropy.
Emmanuel Owusu and his wife, Melissa, continue to make a difference in the world by donating clothing, supplies, and toilets to schools in Ghana inspiring the community, so when the Squad learned the two vets were always giving back to others rather than doing for themselves, they knew they had to thank them in a special way.
"He has quite the military history. He and his wife spend thousands of dollars to send things back to Ghana all year long. There were toilets that were not working in a school, so he went and spent about $1,000 on toilets. Never mind the cost to ship them over. They, together, are just this power couple that just give to the community," one of Emmanuel's co-workers tells us.
The community is so inspired by Emmanuel and his wife, Melissa, that his co-workers want to show him they're appreciated and loved by all those they touch, so we are heading to his work right now and he has no idea we are on our way.
"Emmanuel, you've got guests." says one co-worker.
"Getting stuff ready for kids who are in Africa who are less fortunate. Make them feel that someone out there is supporting them and they are not left alone. Every penny comes out of our pockets. Clothing, shoes school supplies. I just took it upon myself to buy toilet seat and things to fix their bathrooms for them. That's what I plan on doing. Shipping can get pretty costly. $200 apiece," explained Emmanuel.
So the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad helped Emmanuel out by donating $500 to pay for the shipping costs of the barrels.
"Thank you very, very much. When I came to this country, this country gave me so much, so I felt it was about time for me to give back to the country. She's a very caring person and she always give her 100%," continued Emmanuel.
Reporter: The Western Mass News and the Big Y Surprise Squad thank you and your wife for your service to the country and we want you guys to make time for yourselves ahead of Veteran's Day, so with the help of MGM Springfield, we have a little gift here for you. Congratulations! You are the winner of the complimentary MGM Springfield experience in conjunction with the Western Mass News Surprise Squad, which includes a couples massage at the spa and $250 for food and beverages.
"He is one of the most humble people that I know," said one co-worker.
"Thank you to Western Mass News for contributing. I know the kids are going to be grateful," added Emmanuel.
