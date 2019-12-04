SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One Springfield woman was recently diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease that's compromised her breathing.
Sharon McAbee is anxiously awaiting a new pair of lungs, but while she goes through this difficult transition, her friends known as the 'squad' want her to know she's not alone.
So, it only seemed fitting that they're asking the Western Mass News and Big Y Surprise Squad for help.
The nomination read, in part:
"Our mini group of friends is called "THE SQUAD". We recently found out one of our friends is going through some tough times. She will have to be on oxygen for the rest of her life. Oxygen tanks are very heavy to get around...The medical expenses are stressful during this holiday season...Anything that can please make her life easier. This has taken a toll on her...We just want her happy again. she's the life of our group!"
When her 'squad' found out Sharon had to be on oxygen for the rest of her life, they reached out to us for help, so as the Big Y Surprise Squad, we went to Sharon's house and were excited to surprise her.
"I have this thing called scleroderma and it's a rare disease and it's affected my lungs...It's been hard. I have to be honest, it's been hard. I can't go out in the cold, I can't clean my car. I had to stop working. The oxygen tanks are heavy. Me taking care of myself dragging the oxygen tanks is very hard," Sharon said.
We stopped by because we want to help her during this difficult time. We had a backpack, so she could carry around your oxygen, as well as $250 to help you since you're unable to work
We also know it's winter time and Sharon can't go out in the cold, so Custom Car Sound in West Springfield will be putting in a remote car starter in for her, so she doesn't have to worry about it.
"We heard Sharon was in need of a remote car starter, so we figured we'd put it in for her being the holiday season. We've been around over 40 years and we're happy to help her," said Glen Aloisi with Custom Car Sound.
"I can be able to get into a warm car and that will help me a great deal. Wow, this is overwhelming," Sharon said.
Sharon is currently taking the necessary steps to prepare for a lung transplant and the remote car starter could not have come at a better time since she's unable to go out in the cold.
If you know someone who deserves a surprise, you can nominate them by sending an email to suprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.
