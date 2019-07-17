AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman went above and beyond to keep the promise she made to her patient, working overtime, without pay, to make sure she was happy in the last moments of her life.
Her co-workers want to acknowledge this good deed with the help of the Big Y Surprise Squad.
"She deserved to be recognized for what she did. It's unbelievable. She stepped in and kept her promise," Anne Marie Lefebvre.
Anne Marie Lefebvre is calling on the Surprise Squad to help recognize driver Debbie Dominguez.
"I only met her because we had a common patient together. Debbie got paid to drive this patient," says Anne Marie.
Anne Marie tells Western Mass News the patient that brought them together was one of the sickest, most challenging she's ever had.
"But Debbie was not deterred or scared. She jumped in and put in so much of her own time for a long time," continued Anne Marie.
The patient they're referring to was unfortunately dying, and Debbie stepped up to make sure she wasn't alone for those last few months.
"Every single day for upwards of three months, she stayed there, stayed through the night, every, single night for three months," said Anne Marie.
Debbie didn't sleep in her brand new apartment for months.
Now, the Big Y Surprise Squad is helping her settle in with new towels and a new hamper.
"[What made you go above and beyond? What made you do that?] I just...I made a promise and I had to follow through. We were together probably about two and a half years. When she went blind and couldn't drive anymore, I'd drive her to see her husband at the Soldier's Home," stated Debbie.
"Every single day, from 2:00 in the afternoon to 9:00 in the morning, she stayed, never got paid," says Anne Marie.
The Surprise Squad heard Debbie needed something for her bedroom and she had been saving up for next year, so we surprised her with an air conditioning unit.
"Oh my goodness! Yes, I need that," added Debbie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.