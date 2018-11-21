SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tis the season for giving and, per usual, our Surprise Squad is doing just that.
The Surprise Squad took Big Y shoppers on a Surprise Squad turkey trot, but it's on the patron's kind acts that are making us thankful.
The hunt is on for that perfect Thanksgiving turkey.
The turkey, the stuffing, and the pies can add up.
"Oh yeah," one shopper tells us. "I have a lot of kids."
The Surprise Squad is so excited to bring some holiday relief to Big Y shoppers in Springfield.
We spoke with one shopper, who was purchasing an eighteen-pound turkey.
It weighed a lot, but it felt it was free.
"Thank you very much," said one shopper. "You guys are great!"
We paid for another shopper's turkey and whatever left over they had, but only for the best turkey trot.
"You didn't say that was part of the deal," a local Big Y shopper said.
We asked shoppers what their favorite part of Thanksgiving is.
"Mashed potatoes with gravy," stated one couple. "Then, turkey with gravy. Then, stuffing with gravy."
We gave Kathy and Ed $25.00 to make sure they had all the gravy to get through Thanksgiving this year.
The Surprise Squad wanted to stuff shoppers' carts a little bit more this holiday season.
We gave another shopper $25.00 towards their Thanksgiving meal.
The real surprise?
How many shoppers are stuffing their carts for others.
"We're buying eleven turkeys," said Jennifer Colglazier of Kiley Middle School.
"We're doing a program at Kiley Middle School where," stated Kiley Cares. "we give back to families in need."
We helped pay it forward by giving by giving them $50.00 to help out more families.
"I like doing this," stated Kiley. "I like doing it for our families. I've been there twenty-three years, and I'm really proud of what we do there, and how we try to help our families."
"Thank you for giving back," one shopper told us.
"I'm getting this for my lodge," said another shopper. "A donation."
"I feel that I should do it," stated one shopper. "I feel that I can sort of afford to do it so I want to do it."
We wanted to help that shopper do it as well.
"It's a pleasure to know you're going to help other people give back," one local shopper tells us.
