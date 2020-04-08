CHICOPEE/HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of thousands of people across the world are currently in the same situation of testing positive for COVID-19.
While the Pioneer Valley has fared well compared to other regions, it’s no exception to these rising statistics.
Among those battling the virus is Sgt. Bill Joy from the Hampden Police Department and his wife.
What they need is love and supplies in their time of quarantine, so the Rocky's Ace Hardware Surprise Squad stepped up.
“He is currently at Baystate in the ICU on a ventilator. They have a prognosis and hoping everyone would send him positive thoughts and prayers. And right now they’re going to try to ween him off the ventilator,” said Melanie Joy-Cooper.
Joy-Cooper told the Rocky's Ace Hardware Surprise Squad about her dad’s battle with COVID-19.
She said her dad was battling a rare autoimmune disease at Mass General Hospital in Boston where she thinks he contracted the virus.
“He’s one in five in the whole U.S. with this. First diagnosed in the U.S. traveled in Mass General Hospital and has been going through treatments of protexin, some form of a drug to produce his B5 cells. He just went through one a couple months ago, probably in June, that completely wiped out his immune system. So when we saw this coming, we were super hyper-vigilant with him, and he went to Boston to his doctor for a follow-up visit, and that’s when we think he got exposed in his travels to Boston because other than that, he hadn’t left the house,” she said.
Her father, Bill Joy, has been a major part of the western Mass community for decades serving on the police force for more than 40 years.
“My dad started off as a police officer in the state at the age of 18. He started off in Amherst then worked for Monson when I was a really young kid. I mean, he even brought my brother to his D.A.R.E. classes because he was a D.A.R.E. officer when he was a sergeant, and then moved over to Hampden at some point in time. And was 23 plus years as a police officer of Hampden. Everyone knows him as Sgt. Joy,” she said.
Bill Joy was once giving so much to his community, but now he is fighting for is life at Baystate Medical Center, and his wife, Debra, is also fighting her own battle with the coronavirus.
“Some nights, it was so difficult to breathe. I was so afraid I’d have to call 911 to go to the hospital. I’ve been in the emergency room twice because of difficulty breathing, and it was so scary,” Debra Joy said.
After hearing about the Joys, Western Mass News reached out to Rocky's Ace Hardware, and they were happy to join forces.
“We are really excited to be a sponsor of the first responders in western Massachusetts. One of the things that really hits home is my daughter is a nurse at Boston Medical, and to see what the first responders have to go through, especially with the coronavirus,” a Rocky's Ace Hardware employee said.
Western Mass News heard about these tough times going on here, and decided loading up a cart of groceries for them would come in handy while they are stuck inside trying to recover.
The Rocky's Ace Hardware Surprise Squad got the essentials making sure the Joys were stocked up and recovering.
Debra Joy was seen crying and blowing kisses.
The Surprise Squad had one more surprise for the Joys: to make sure when Bill Joy made a full recovery and see that the community was rooting for him.
“Hey Sgt. Joy, this is Mike Wilk from the Chicopee Police Department. All of us here at the department wish you the best of health. You got this. We are praying for you. Stay strong,” Officer Mike Wilk said.
“Hey Sgt. Bill, it’s Lt. Holly from the Chicopee Police Department. We just wanted to let you know we are thinking about you and wanted to send some well wishes to you. Take care,” Lt. Holly Davis said.
The Joys said they are keeping the faith and hoping Bill Joy makes a full recovery so he can get back to enjoying time with his grandchildren and his wife.
“I’m going to hug him and wrap him in a bubble and he can’t go near anyone,” his wife said.
Since filming this story, Western Mass News is happy to report Debra Joy has made a full recovery as of Tuesday, and Bill Joy is off the ventilator recovering in the ICU. His daughter, Melanie Joy-Cooper, said he has a long road to regain strength.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.