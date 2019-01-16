LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This week the Western Mass News Surprise Squad joined in to honor first responders in our community who protect and serve every day.
Over in Ludlow, they celebrated First Responder Appreciation week with a declaration given by the VFW, and the Surprise Squad gave a little more gratitude to the Ludlow police and fire station.
A well-deserved nomination was given by Director of Veterans Services, Eric Segundo.
"As veterans we deploy and we worry about our families, but knowing you're there serving our communities and protecting them while we're gone is a burden off our shoulders so we want to say thank you," said Segundo.
Dunkin' franchisee Peter Martins brought donuts, fresh coffee, and 44 pounds of it for the future.
"On a cold winter day we thought some great Dunkin' coffee and some treats would liven up their day a little bit and say thank you for everything that they do every day," said Martins.
The Ludlow Police Department was also in need of appliances, so the VFW stepped in and donated a new microwave and refrigerator.
"We just want you to know that the veterans here support you and everything you do. we know the sacrifices you have to make for your families," said Segundo.
During the fire department's ice training, the Western Mass News Surprise Squad headed over equipped with hot coffee and more treats from Dunkin' Donuts.
With the fire department also in need of appliances, Manny's Appliances stepped in to help with a brand new stove and refrigerator for the station.
"Firefighters are on for 24 hour shifts and typically the stove gets used for breakfast lunch and dinner," said Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease.
