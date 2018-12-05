SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mom-to-be Candise Brown is always doing what she can for her family, but now, she could use a little help herself.
Springfield grandmother Angela Brown is recovering from a second hip replacement.
Brown's daughter Candise who is seven-months pregnant has been by her side for just about anything.
"She's a helper. She will help me no matter what's going on. Whatever I need her to do," said Brown.
It's something her fiance Geoffrey Baker idolizes.
"She definitely really tries when it comes to her family. She always wants to be there, always trying to make sure her moms okay which is one of the things I like most about her," said Baker.
Candise Brown has been struggling with her own health issues.
"I've had bad nerve pain and nausea. I have it all day every day so I don't eat much so I've been struggling with that a lot," said Brown.
The pain is so debilitating, Candise can't work, which has made it hard to buy items for her future son.
With only two months to go until she's due, the Western Mass News Surprise Squad decided to give Candise a helping hand.
"I'm so happy I got some stuff because I really, really needed all of this, and the crib because I was like where is he going to sleep?" said Brown.
