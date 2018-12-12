HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday season is in full swing putting lots of people in the giving spirit.
Our Western Mass News Surprise Squad helped santa a little early by spreading cheer to local shoppers.
In this week's Surprise Squad, we went to a local mall to surprise holiday shoppers and spread some cheer in a time of year that can be pretty stressful.
Adel Valadas was picking up a gift her granddaughter has on her wish list.
"She told me, you know hey grandma, if you can get that for Christmas," said Valadas.
The Surprise Squad picked up the tab so Adel and her daughter can shop with a little extra cash this holiday.
But the fun didn't stop there.
With purchased gifts for her daughter already in hand, Barbara Spear picked one that was perfect for mom.
"It has mascara what she needs and hopefully she's not seeing this or I'll blow it. Lipsticks, eyeshadow, it's perfect," said Spear.
The best gifts are the least expected, like the one for Annabelle Martinez.
When Martinez wrapped up her holiday shopping, the Western Mass News Surprise Squad bought her a new pair of comfortable shoes she can wear just after having surgery on her leg.
"We made a lot of great positive impact people feel special from this and I appreciate that," said Jon Marmen, Vice President Store Manager at Macy's in Holyoke.
