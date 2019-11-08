Surrounding towns called to Ashfield to help douse structure fire.

ASHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on-scene working to douse a structure fire that broke out around 7:30 tonight in the town of Ashfield.
While the circumstances surrounding the situation remain limited at this time, officials with the South Deerfield and Colrain Fire Departments confirm that they each have sent an engine to the town of Ashfield to assist in putting out a fire.
We have reached out to the office of the State Fire Marshal, who says they have not been called to the scene as of yet.
It is unclear if any roads have been blocked or if any injuries were reported.
We have reached out to Ashfield Fire and Police officials, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
