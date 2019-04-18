Surrounding towns called to Conway to help douse basement fire.

CONWAY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several surrounding towns have been called to the town of Conway to help the Fire Department douse a basement fire.
While details remain limited at this time, South Deerfield Fire officials tell us that they, along with other surrounding towns, were called to 590 East Guinea Road at 10:20 p.m. to help put out a basement fire.
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
