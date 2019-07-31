CONWAY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several local fire departments were called to the town of Conway to help douse a fire that broke out at a workshop early Wednesday morning.
According to Conway Fire officials, crews were called for a report of a garage fire at an unspecified address.
Before even heading to the address, officials immediately sounded a first alarm.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully involved fire at a workshop that had extended to the house it was attached to.
Due to the excessive heat and safety concerns, a second alarm was sounded, which requires that other surrounding fire departments be called in to help douse the flames.
Deerfield Fire officials tell us that they sent a tanker to the scene just before 1:15 a.m.
It is unclear if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out or if any injuries were reported.
Deerfield Fire officials stated that they provided crews with approximately 2,700 gallons of water and returned to their station at 4:15 a.m.
In addition to the Deerfield Fire Department, members of the Ashfield, South Deerfield, Whately, Sunderland, Greenfield, Turner Falls, Buckland, Hatfield, Colraine, and Charlemont Fire Departments, as well as the Conway Firemen's Auxiliary and the State Rehab Unit, were all called in to assist.
All units cleared the scene by 5:30 a.m.
An estimated cost of damages, as well as a cause, has not yet been released.
We have reached out to the Conway Fire Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
