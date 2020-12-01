SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new poll from Western New England University found nearly 60 percent of adults would get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 if it were available today.
Out of the 415 adults surveyed, 36 percent said they would be very likely to get the vaccine while 23 percent said they would be somewhat likely.
"Despite the suffering and deprivation that people may have encountered either firsthand or through the experiences of others during the pandemic, a sizable percentage of the public right now is not convinced about the value of getting a vaccine...Of course, these numbers may fluctuate as the public receives more information and as distribution of vaccines gets underway," said Western New England University Polling Institute Director and political science professor Tim Vercellotti.
On the other hand, 22 percent said they would be very unlikely to get one and another 16 percent said they would be somewhat unlikely.
Top reasons for declining to get the vaccine included lack of trust in the approval process and concerns about potential side effects.
