SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- How much time do you think kids spend looking at their phones and other digital devices?

A new study is out and the findings are surprising.

Western Mass News dug deeper on-screen time dangers and what you can do if your child is on too much.

A new report by Common Sense Media finds that teens spend an average of more than 7 hours per day looking at screens for entertainment and kids 8 to 12 years old spend nearly 5 hours, but that doesn’t include time spent using digital devices for school and homework.

Chief of General Pediatrics, at Baystate, Dr. John O’Reilly told Western Mass News the new findings are shocking.

"If they’re spending 7 hours for that what are they doing around the house how are they interacting with their families how much time are they putting into schoolwork. How is there a balance there for what else they should be doing?" Chief O'Reilly said.

The report said that there has been a drop in the number of times teens and tweens spend watching TV that’s because they spend more time watching YouTube on tablets, laptops, and of course smartphones.

The report has said over 53% of kids have their smartphone by age 11, 70% have one by age 12 and 1 in 5 8-year-olds have smartphones.

Chief O’Reilly said the longer young people are on screens the more their sleep is affected.

"Now that brain can’t slow down at night so now that kid who hasn’t slept well goes to school the next day and they’re tired and can’t concentrate and they can’t learn. We want to stop those screens an hour before bedtime, we want them to get 8 hours of sleep a night," Chief O'Reilly explained.

But he says the excessive screen time is causing young people to rely on multi-tasking something that prevents them from learning concentration.

"When they get to work or college they need to sit and focus and their brain is learning to be distracted," Chief O'Reilly said.

There are apps on the market that can limit your child’s screen time but Chief O’Reilly said instead of pulling the plug have a conversation.

"I think it’s important to limit screen time but it’s also important to have a conversation with your child on why I’m limiting your screen time. Move that 7 hours to that 3 hours, 4 hours, whatever makes sense on a weekend day or regular day, but also get your kid reading for pleasure, outside on a sports field, doing other things," Chief O'Reilly explained.