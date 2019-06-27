HARTFORD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Nearly a week ago, seven people lost their lives in the tragic New Hampshire motorcycle accident, and new developments seem to emerge every day.
A question lingering on everyone's mind is how the 23-year-old suspect, Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, was able to keep his driver's license in Massachusetts after being charged with driving under the influence in Connecticut.
John Haymond is representing 45-year-old Joshua Morin from Dalton, Massachusets, one of the three Marines taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after Friday's accident.
As he recovers, Mr. Haymond is pursuing additional charges on behalf of his client, against both the Massachusets RMV and the Connecticut DMV.
"You don't obtain all information right away. It takes some digging," Attorney Haymond tells us.
Questions today about how 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovsky of West Springfield still had his license at the time of that horrific crash in New Hampshire.
"I will tell you that there will be a lawsuit that will be brought next week," says Attorney Haymond.
This latest lawsuit comes as the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced registrar Erin Deveney is stepping down for failing to revoke the license of 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy after he was arrested for driving under the influence in Connecticut.
"You have an obligation as a lawyer to pursue a claim against anyone who's at fault or anyone who is possibly at fault, and it appears to me that the RMV in Massachusetts is certainly possibly at fault here," stated Attorney Haymond.
Haymond tells Western Mass News that, while the lawsuit is still in its early stages, he plans to fully pursue charges against both the Massachusetts RMV and the Connecticut DMV, but Deputy Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles, Tony Gerrera, claims they did their due diligence.
"Based on the information we've received, Connecticut did everything. The process was right. They did everything right," said Guerrera.
The Conneticut DMV says they have paperwork to prove that they submitted information to a national database on May 29 and got confirmation back that Massachusetts received it.
The Massachusetts RMV's response to that claim is:
"The online communication sent by Connecticut on May 29 did not contain sufficient information to automatically input Zhukovskyy’s OUI into his Massachusetts driving record."
"One party is saying one thing to protect themselves, and one person is saying one thing to protect themselves. All they do is generally provide self-serving information simply to protect themselves," added Attorney Haymond.
Haymond says that, no matter which department is to blame, people lost their lives and that is something that deserves justice, a claim that New England Jarhead members agree with.
"Too many good people passed away, because someone didn't do their job," says one local Jarhead member.
Haymond also tells Western Mass New that his client has a long road of recovery ahead, but is keeping his spirits up & is surrounded by loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.