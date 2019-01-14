WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man suspected of murdering his girlfriend over the weekend appeared in court today.
Blake Scanlon, 23, of Westfield had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf in relation to killing 20-year-old Alexis Avery of Westfield.
Scanlon is accused of killing Avery over the weekend. Police said that he stabbed her, killing her.
Monday afternoon, Scanlon appeared in Westfield District Court on charges including murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Westfield Police officers responded to a home on White Street on Sunday after receiving a report of a male caller who reported being seriously injured.
Emergency crews arrived and found a young woman, identified as Avery, dead from apparent stab wounds.
Leydon noted that the male caller was also found in the apartment suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted lacerations. He was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital for treatment.
According to documents obtained by Western Mass News, Avery had a restraining order against Scanlon from December 2016 to June 2017.
In the order, Avery alleges violence against her, reporting "I was injured in his last psychotic episode.”
She went on to describe the fear for her safety: “I’m constantly scared to be alone because I don’t know if he’s going to show up.”
After six months, Avery ordered the restraining order be lifted as the two decided to move in together.
Her words are heartbreaking to read knowing what their future would hold: "I don’t believe and never did believe that he would harm me”
The two have a baby daughter together and shared the home on White Street in Westfield where police said Avery was killed.
Scanlon will be back in court on February 11.
This weekend's incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
