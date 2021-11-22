SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man suspected of killing a Chicopee woman in Springfield in August faced a judge on Monday.

The prosecution team is requesting a cheek swab of Kaysone Walters to prove whether or not he is guilty in the Brie Boiselle murder case.

Walters, 34, appeared before a judge for a motion hearing on Monday at the Springfield District Court. He is facing murder charges in connection to the death of Boiselle. On August 11, Boiselle's body was found on Baldwin Street in Springfield.

“At that particular location, Brie Boiselle’s body was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. Also, of note, she suffered from multiple defense wounds on her arms and forearms,” prosecutors said in court Monday.

The prosecution team has requested a DNA sample from Walters to be entered in the case.

Western Mass. community, Thunderbirds to honor woman killed in August CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The western Mass. community is paying tribute to a Chicopee woman, killed in Springfield two months ago.

“What we have here is more than sufficient cause to believe that a Buccal swab is going to produce evidence. The Commonwealth believes there is guilt, but of course, it could go both ways and show the defendant’s innocence,” prosecutors added.

Prosecutors said a cheek swab from Walters would be compared to DNA found at the crime scene.

“We are asking for this Buccal swab, so we can compare it to the DNA sample from the exterior door handle from the front passenger door of the victim’s car that was set on fire that day. There was a sample that was recovered there, as well as DNA taken from the left-hand fingernail clippings of the victim,” prosecutors explained.

The defense team opposed the motion and said it would violate Walters’ rights.

“Mr. Walters acknowledges that the request for a swab is less intrusive than a blood draw or other type of procedure, but it is still a search in regards to the Fourth Amendment and 14th article of the Massachusetts Constitution,” Walters’ defense attorney noted.

The DNA request is being reviewed by the judge. Meantime, Walters’ next court date is on December 21 to check the status of his indictment.