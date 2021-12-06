SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man accused of pointing a gun at a Springfield police officer on Saturday night faced a judge on Monday and it's not the first time he's been arrested.

Keniel Santiago, 19, was arraigned in Springfield this afternoon. Western Mass News was in the courtroom as the judge ordered him held without the right to bail, pending a dangerousness hearing.

On Saturday night, officers responded to a 'gun' call on Lowell Street. According to police, when they arrived, a car with Santiago in it was driving away.

Police said Santiago pointed his gun at Springfield police officers. An officer then pulled out his gun, shooting the car. Investigators said Santiago was shooting his gun at a door before officers arrived.

According to officials, he has a prior arrest record with multiple gun and drug related charges.

Now, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is wondering why he was let out back on the streets.

“What does it take for our court system to stop this revolving door and hold these repeat, violent, criminal offenders?" Sarno asked.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told me the officer involved turned in his gun as a part of protocol and he was placed on administrative duty until the investigation is completed. Supervisors of the Springfield Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney's office are in charge of the investigation.