SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The suspect accused of pointing a gun at a Springfield police officer over the weekend is expected to face a judge on Monday.

Keniel Santiago, 19, was arrested on Saturday night. He’s expected to appear in court today for his arraignment.

According to police, officers responded to a gun call on Lowell Street Saturday night. Police said when they arrived, a car was fleeing the scene.

They allege that Santiago pointed a firearm out the window at an officer. That officer then pulled out his gun, shooting the fleeing car.

Springfield Police investigating shots fired incident on Lowell Street SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An arrest has been made after a shots-fired call on Lowell Street in Springfield Saturday night.

No one is believed to have been shot.

Santiago faces multiple firearm and assault charges.

According to officials, Santiago has a past record of firearm charges. Now, city leaders are turning to the court system, asking for change.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.