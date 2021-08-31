LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Ludlow man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman early Monday morning.
Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said that neighbors of an apartment off of East Street reported hearing an argument between a man and woman around 12:20 a.m. Monday.
Officers arrived and went to that third floor apartment and made contact with a male suspect, identified as 34-year-old Gordon Peabody of Ludlow.
Valadas explained that police quickly found a 66-year-old woman who was seriously injured and reported being held against her will by Peabody. He noted that the victim and Peabody know each other, but they did not live together and the incident was not domestic in nature.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
Peabody was arrested and charged with felony kidnapping, assault and battery on a 60+ victim with serious injury, witness intimidation, and aggravated assault and battery. He is being held pending a dangerousness hearing.
