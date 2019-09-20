WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect is charged with the murder of a teenager in Westfield’s Stanley Park.
The victim was a high school student in Southwick.
The suspect pleaded not guilty this morning in Westfield District Court.
According to court documents, Vadym Misiruk told investigators he snapped after Southwick student Nazar Tkach called him a racial slur.
The details from there become more gruesome.
Stanley Park in Westfield is busy this time of year, full of families enjoying the peace of the outdoors, but in one corner of the park, Gate 4, police say that peace was shattered Wednesday evening.
That's when police say 19-year-old Vadym Misiruk beat a victim, who family members identified as Nazar Tkach, killing him with a razor blade to the throat.
According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, witnesses who where with Misiruk and Tkach at the time reported the two:
“...Had been arguing and yelling at each other...”
Witnesses that were in a car parked by Gate 4 told police Tkach then:
“...Got out of the car and went into the woods to get his bike, and Misiruk got out of the car and followed..”
The witnesses then allegedly heard the two arguing in the woods and Tkach yelling loudly.
Court documents show that the witnesses told police:
“Misiruk reportedly came out of the woods and approached one witness with a large razor blade in his hand and blood on his hand and wrist."
One of the witnesses reported calling Westfield Police to investigate a disturbance in the woods, but documents show Westfield Police didn’t discover Tkach’s body Wednesday night.
When Misiruk was arrested, police say:
“Misiruk further reported that he went back to the victim the following day on September 19, 2019, and sliced a piece of meat out of the victims leg."
That’s consistent with what investigators say they found later Thursday afternoon when they discovered Tkach’s body lying near the chain link fence by Gate 4.
Misiruk was kept behind glass in court today and his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to murder charges.
School officials confirm Tkach was a student at Southwick Regional School.
Counseling is being offered to the students at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.