GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Agawam man, accused of striking two Deerfield police officers with his car while under the influence of drugs, faced a judge this afternoon.
27-year-old Timothy Avery was arrested early Saturday morning after State Police said he hit two Deerfield Police officers who were in the middle of responding to a traffic stop along Greenfield Road.
Investigators say the two officers pulled a woman over around two Saturday morning for suspected drunk driving with a child in the car.
While they were stopped along Greenfield Road, Avery drove past, striking the two officers.
State Police arrested him for operating under the influence of drugs.
Avery appeared in Greenfield District Court earlier today, his defense attorney asking the judge that the Commonwealth’s $10,000 bail be lowered, because he has no adult criminal history, but he does have a history of losing consciousness while driving, which he told police about after the accident early Saturday morning.
The prosecutor says that a drug recognition expert was called to the scene and they reported Avery was driving impaired from drugs.
Police also found three pills in his car that he did not have a prescription for.
The judge set Avery's bail at $1,000 cash.
He is scheduled to be back in court on September 23.
Again, the Deerfield Police Department says the two officers are doing okay.
