NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Worcester County man has been charged with tampering with a woman's gas tank in Southampton and that incident is leading to a larger investigation in several western Massachusetts communities.

Alexander Yee, 37, was arraigned at the Northampton District Court Tuesday morning after he was picked up police accused of pouring water into a woman's gas tank in Southampton. Now, investigators said they’re looking into similar activity in other communities.

Yee pleaded not guilty to two charges, including breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and malicious destruction to a motor vehicle, after being arrested on Monday evening by Southampton police.

The investigation started Sunday afternoon. Court documents revealed that Yee poured a half-bottle of water into a woman’s gas tank in the Big Y parking lot in Southampton. Southampton Police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. thanks to eyewitness reports.

“When you see something, you report it. I can’t stress that enough,” said Southampton Police Chief Ian Illingsworth.

Southampton Police arrest man in connection with incident at Big Y parking lot SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Worcester County man has been arrested in connection with an weekend incident in a Hampshire County shopping …

Investigators told Western Mass News that Yee, who is from Winchendon, was suspected of similar incidents over the last year or two in Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester Counties, as well as southern New Hampshire. Now, investigators, including Illingsworth, are coordinating with other local departments to get a broader perspective of Yee’s motives.

“Our intent is to collaborate with all of the area communities that have had similar conduct,” Illingsworth added.

Yee described the situation to police as a “car cranking fetish.” He also allegedly admitted to police that he knew it would cause damage to the vehicle. Yee reportedly specifically targeted female drivers and now, Illingsworth and his staff are continuing to investigation this pattern of behavior.

“The investigation did lead to some form of a sexual component,” Illingsworth explained.

Yee is now being held on a $10,000 cash bail and is ordered by the court to wear a GPS monitor and stay out of Hampshire County.

The next court hearing will take place on December 14.