SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Maine man accused of setting fire to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield faced a judge on Tuesday.

Dushko Vulchev pleaded not guilty to the charges of malicious damage and attempted arson.

He was arrested in Pittsfield on Friday.

According to police, Vulchev attempted to burn the church three separate times – once on December 13 and then twice again on December 15.

On December 28, the church went up in flames, leaving few precious items behind.

Fire officials believe Vulchev could be involved in that most destructive fire after Christmas.

Dushko also faces charges of malicious damage as he is also accused of damaging a car.

