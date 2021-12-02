NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The suspect in a murder in Northampton faced a judge Thursday afternoon.

We were in the courtroom when Steven Malloy was arraigned. He is now being held without on bail on a murder charge.

Investigators said Malloy, who is 32 years old and is homeless, shot and killed a 39-year-old man around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said this all took place at the Randolph Place Apartments in Northampton, where investigators remained on the scene for much of the day. We're told a bystander called police and the unidentified victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police alleged that Malloy was not on scene when they arrived, but a Smith College safety officer notified police of a suspect matching the description provided by officers, which led to the arrest.

Malloy faces multiple charges including murder. His next court date is set for the middle of January.

This is still an ongoing investigation, but this marks the first homicide of this year in Hampshire County.