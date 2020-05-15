SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to reports of shots fired near the 100 blocks of Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.
When officers arrived on the scene they were able to locate a firearm and arrested a male suspect nearby on Superior Avenue.
Officials were also able to locate a victim who was assaulted, but confirmed no one was shot.
Police did find shell casings on Berkshire Ave shortly after.
The Springfield Detective Bureau is currently investigating the incident.
