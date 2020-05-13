PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Police Department responded to a serious incident after receiving a call from a resident about her son potentially "destroying" her home.
Multiple units arrived on the scene when officers said they found a party outside of the resident's home.
The party told officers that the son, 52-year-old Kerry P. Robinson was still inside his mother's home and armed with a bat. They also said that if officers tried to enter the house, the son would then go after them.
This was followed by the suspect then told officers he was armed and would shoot them on site. In response officers then started to establish a perimeter after requesting additional units and then attempted to contact the suspect by phone.
Around 11:33 p.m. the suspect exited the house armed with a knife and a broken gold club. Officers tried to give the suspect multiple commands to stop, but he continued to advance.
Sergeant Jacob Barbour engaged the suspect with multiple less-lethal shotgun rounds but showed no noticeable effect.
The suspect continued to advance, which forced Sergeant John Murphy fired on him with an issued sidearm twice, but striking the suspect once.
The suspect was put under arrest and transported to the Berkshire Medical Center where he was treated with non-life threatening injuries.
He was charged with Armed Assault with Intent to Murder with additional charges yet to come as an investigation continues.
Police ask if anyone witnessed any or all of this incident to contact the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705 or the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.