PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person was arrested after a food delivery driver was robbed Tuesday night in Berkshire County.
Pittsfield Police Lt. Michael Maddalena said that officers were called to South John Street around 8:30 p.m. yesterday for the reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver.
Police arrived on-scene and interviewed the driver, who said that he was approached by an armed suspect, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, after he got out of his vehicle to make a delivery.
The suspect then hit the driver with a handgun, pointed it at him, and demanded his money. The driver complied and the suspect then fled on foot.
No serious injuries were reported.
A search of the area was conducted and the suspect, whose identity isn’t being released because of his age, was arrested.
Maddalena added that police are investigating the robbery of another delivery driver on Saturday, October 9 on Backman Avenue. That case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9705, their tip line at (413) 448-9706, or text a tip to TIP411 (847411), and in the message, type PITTIP and your tip.
