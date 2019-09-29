Suspect arrested after fight breaks out on Center St. in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man was taken into custody Saturday evening after police say he assaulted two elderly men.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, just after 5:00 p.m., officers were called to the Munich Haus on Center Street after receiving several calls about two older males that were getting beat up by other people.
Upon arrival, two men identified an individual that they said had assaulted them.
Officers were able to detain the alleged suspect and began speaking with the three parties.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the person in question, later identified as 22-year-old Chicopee resident Vashon Williams, was under the impression that one of the two men was in possession of his cell phone.
A confrontation soon followed and escalated to the point where two men had assaulted a 60-year-old man.
The elderly man's friend had heard this confrontation happening and attempted to leave the Munich House to come to his aid.
However, a woman held the door shut so that the man could not come to his friend's assistance.
The man was able to get out eventually and then proceeded to step between Williams and those that were assaulting his friend.
Williams then punched that man in the eye.
Wilk says that the elderly man that was assaulted had sustained to his mouth and teeth and, along with his friend, went to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Williams was then placed under arrest and charged with the following:
- Assault and battery on a person 60 years or older (2 counts; felony)
- Assault and battery with injury
- WMS warrant
Wilk adds that the warrant was issued after officials learned that Williams had violated his probation.
Williams was then taken to the Chicopee Police Department for booking before being taken to the Ludlow Correctional where he is being held without bail until his arraignment, which is expected to take place on Monday.
