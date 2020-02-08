Suspect arrested after leading State Police on pursuit through multiple communities.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is in custody following a pursuit that spanned two states and several communities.
According to State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio, a trooper attempted to pull a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra over for speeding on I-91 North at Exit 2 in Springfield around 10:00 Saturday night.
The trooper sounded his lights, but the operator failed to comply, getting off at Exit 3 and got onto I-91 South.
The vehicle fled across the state border and into Connecticut, forcing Mass State Police to end their pursuit.
Not too long after, police in Enfield reported that officers were pursuing the vehicle in question on I-91 North back into Massachusetts.
Troopers were able to locate the Nissan, which had crossed back into Massachusetts territory shortly after.
Authorities pursued the vehicle up I-91, through I-391, and onto I-291.
Officials had lost sight of the vehicle where I-291 west transitions to I-91 North, forcing them to terminate their pursuit.
The trooper that had originally attempted to pull the vehicle over conducted a follow up investigation later that night and was able to locate the vehicle and the operator in question.
That individual was then placed under arrest.
The identity of the suspect, as well as a list of charges, has not yet been made available.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
